Aube-Kubel tallied a goal and dished three hits during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Aube-Kubel has two goals and four points in his last nine games and seems to be getting regular ice time following the trades of Garnet Hathaway and Lars Eller. The 26-year-old is proving to be a useful depth forward for the Capitals, evidenced by the one-year, $1.225 extension he signed on March 3, but he isn't much of a fantasy asset.