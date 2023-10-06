Aube-Kubel was put on waivers by Washington on Friday.
Aube-Kubel is expected to be loaned to AHL Hershey if he goes unclaimed on waivers. He had four goals, 12 points and 40 PIM in 53 contests between Toronto and Washington in 2022-23.
