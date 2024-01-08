Aube-Kubel produced a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The 27-year-old fourth-liner hadn't even managed two points in a contest since Nov. 10, his first game up after being recalled from AHL Hershey, but Aube-Kubel carried the Caps offense in a career-best performance. While his ice time and role give him a limited fantasy ceiling, he is quietly on pace to reach 30 points in a season for the first time too, compiling four goals and 11 points in 26 games.