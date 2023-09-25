Aube-Kubel tallied a goal, four PIM and two shots during Sunday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Sabres.

Aube-Kubel opened the scoring for the Capitals in the first period. The 27-year-old is once again expected to serve as a bottom-six contributor for Washington, but a lack of consistent ice time and opportunity won't do much for his fantasy value in standard formats.

More News