Aube-Kubel logged an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Aube-Kubel opened his 2023-24 campaign with three points over his first two games, then went scoreless in his next five outings. That slump ended with a secondary helper on a Nic Dowd tally in the first period of Thursday's win. Aube-Kubel is up to four points, six shots on net, 16 hits, four PIM an a plus-3 rating through eight contests in a fourth-line role this season.