Aube-Kubel was suspended for three games Saturday for his check to the head of Tampa Bay's Cal Foote on Friday.

Aube-Kubel also received a match penalty Friday because of the incident. Foote was injured on the play and didn't return to Friday's contest. The NHL Department of Player Safety argued that Aube-Kubel made the head the main point of contact and that the head contact was avoidable. Aube-Kubel is eligible to return Nov. 19 versus Colorado. If Washington does put him into the lineup after he serves his suspension, it will likely be as a fourth liner.