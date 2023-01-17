Aube-Kubel will draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Wild and skate on the top line, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Aube-Kubel is making his return with a plum assignment on the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. The Capitals have been shuffling lines aggressively in recent outings so it's not clear how long the 26-year-old will enjoy the cushy assignment, but his appeal in daily formats gets a sizable boost given the current deployment.
