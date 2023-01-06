Aube-Kubel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Aube-Kubel gave Washington a 2-1 lead in the second period, jumping on a neutral-zone turnover before working around the Columbus defense and firing a shot under the pad of Elvis Merzlikins. It's the first goal of the season for Aube-Kubel, who'd been a healthy scratch in the Capitals' previous two contests. The 26-year-old forward has a goal and four assists through 12 games this season.
