Aube-Kubel inked a one-year, $1.225 million contract extension with the Capitals on Friday.

Aube-Kubel has two goals, eight points, 30 PIM and 77 hits in 36 games while averaging 11:00 of ice time this season. Washington claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Nov. 5. Aube-Kubel is getting a raise compared to his one-year, $1 million contract for the 2022-23 campaign.