Aube-Kubel inked a one-year, $1.225 million contract extension with the Capitals on Friday.
Aube-Kubel has two goals, eight points, 30 PIM and 77 hits in 36 games while averaging 11:00 of ice time this season. Washington claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Nov. 5. Aube-Kubel is getting a raise compared to his one-year, $1 million contract for the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Returning Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Scores first of the season•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Supplies two assists•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Receives three-game suspension•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Hearing with Player Safety•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Claimed by Capitals•