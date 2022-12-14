Aube-Kubel notched two assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Aube-Kubel was initially projected to be a healthy scratch for the 11th game in a row, but he got the assignment over Joe Snively with Lars Eller (upper body) out. It worked out, as Aube-Kubel earned his first two points of the season with assists on goals by Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov. Aube-Kubel has added eight shots on net, 11 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating in 11 contests between the Capitals and the Maple Leafs. When he plays, he's often limited to a fourth-line role.