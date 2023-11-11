Aube-Kubel scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Both points came in the first period, as Aube-Kubel opened the scoring midway through the frame with a one-timer from the faceoff dot to the left of Vitek Vanecek -- a goal that helped chase the Devils netminder from the game. Aube-Kubel was making his season debut after being promoted from AHL Hershey earlier in the day, but he's never been a big offensive threat. The 27-year-old had only four goals and 12 points in 53 games last season split between the Caps and Leafs, and he had just one goal and three points in 11 games for Hershey prior to his recall.