Capitals' Oliver Suvanto: Big two-way center drafted 18th

Suvanto was the 18th overall pick by Washington in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Suvanto is one of the most NHL-ready players in the draft class. His defensive game is fantastic already, and he's excellent deep in his own zone supporting his own defenders on exits. He's strong on the cycle and uses his big frame well in puck protection. Suvanto's skating needs work to get to NHL level, and his feet will likely always be heavy. And his offensive upside is limited. But high-floor, low-risk players have long NHL careers. Suvanto's game already looks a lot like Anton Lundell's, minus the pre-draft offensive output. That's his ceiling.