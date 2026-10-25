Suvanto has earned 11 points over 16 games for Tappara in Finland's Liiga to start the 2026-27 campaign.

That already matches his point total from 48 games in Liiga last year. Suvanto also had two goals at the World Junior Championship and a total of 17 points across 24 games in all age-restricted international competitions. Suvanto has good defensive play -- he's posted a plus-11 rating this year -- and his offense is taking a step forward. As a European professional already, he'll be eligible to play in the AHL whenever he comes over from Finland permanently. Suvanto will likely peak as a middle-six center in the NHL.