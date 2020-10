Magnusson was taken 211th overall by the Capitals during the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Magnusson was projected to go higher, but concerns about caused a slide down the Draft board, prompting Washington trade into the seventh round to make the selection. The Swedish winger has plenty of one-on-one skill and slickness and could emerge as a top-six winger in the future, but will remain overseas for the foreseeable future.