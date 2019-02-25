Capitals' Parker Milner: Inks deal with Capitals
Milner signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Milner had already spent time in the Capitals' system with AHL Hershey, so this is likely either a move to ensure depth in case of an injury or a move to set up a trade later today. In either case, Milner is a 28-year-old with most of his experience in the ECHL, which says he's only going to be relevant in fantasy if something disastrous happens with the Capitals' goalies. He can be safely ignored.
