Milner signed a professional tryout agreement Friday with the Capitals and will back up Logan Thompson versus the Ducks.

Milner never appeared in an NHL game during his career, ending his professional career in the AHL with Hershey. He's remained in the Capitals' orbit as their practice goalie this season and traveled with the team on this trip to California. Once Charlie Lindgren (upper body) is healthy, Milner will be released from his tryout.