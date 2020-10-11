LaDue signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Capitals on Saturday.

LaDue joins the Capitals after spending the previous five years in the Kings' organization. In 2019-20, LaDue has an assist in two games at the NHL level. He also produced nine goals and 27 points with AHL Ontario in his most productive campaign yet. The Capitals have made an emphasis to add defensive depth since free agency opened Friday -- LaDue is the fourth blueliner they've signed. The 28-year-old figures to see most of his time in the minors, but he would likely be near the top of the list of recall candidates should injuries arise.