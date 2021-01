LaDue was placed on waivers Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

LaDue signed a one-year contract with the Capitals in October, but the subsequent bargain contracts to Zdeno Chara and Trevor van Riemsdyk pushed him down the depth chart and out of contention for a roster spot in the interim months. LaDue will report to AHL Hershey should he clear waivers and look to build on the 27 points he garnered with AHL Ontario during the 2019-20 season.