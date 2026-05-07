Sikora inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Thursday.

Sikora -- who was selected by the Caps in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft -- registered three goals and six assists in 24 regular-season contests for Czech club Trinec Ocelari HC this year. The 20-year-old center hasn't shown a ton of offensive upside in three seasons playing in the Czech league, but his three-year deal offers some additional growth opportunities. It wouldn't be a shock to see Sikora make the jump to North America for the 2026-27 campaign, likely spending the year in the minors with AHL Hershey.