Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Added to NHL roster
Copley was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.
Copley joins the NHL squad as the Capitals' third netminder with the AHL season nearing its end and Hershey well out of playoff contention. He will likely remain in the press box as long as Philipp Grubauer and Braden Holtby are healthy and would likely only serve in a backup role even if one of the two went down. Still, he will be on hand in the unlikely event both of the netminders go down.
