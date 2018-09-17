Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Allows one goal in preseason debut
Copley turned aside 21 of 22 shots faced in two periods of action during Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Copley eventually gave way to Vitek Vanecek, but remains on track to start the season as Braden Holtby's backup. The question of what kind of workload to expect remains unanswered, but the 26-year-old will need more outings like Sunday to justify getting close to the 35 appearances Phillip Grubauer enjoyed last season as the No. 2 netminder in DC.
