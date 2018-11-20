Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bailed out by Holtby
Copley didn't factor into the decision Monday, as he was pulled in favor of Braden Holtby after yielding four goals on 22 shots in a 5-4 overtime road win over the Canadiens.
Capitals coach Todd Reirden pulled Copely after the traditional backup netminder surrendered three goals 1:25 into the second period, and that was after defenseman Mike Reilly beat him with a short-side wrister. This turned out to be an excellent decision by the bench boss, as Holtby saved all 18 shots that came his way and ended up winning in overtime.
