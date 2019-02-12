Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bailed out by offense in win
Copley turned aside 29 of 33 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Kings.
The 27-year-old backup wasn't particularly sharp, but he still picked up his 12th win of the season thanks to Evgeny Kuznetsov and company. Copley has allowed three goals or more in five straight outings, leaving him with a mediocre 3.02 GAA and .903 save percentage.
