Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Between pipes Saturday
Copley will defend the net Saturday against the Senators in Ottawa, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coming off a shutout and riding a four-game winning streak in the crease, Copley will get his second start in three games Saturday. He will take on a Sens club notching just 2.42 goals per game during December, giving him a good shot to add another tally to the win column.
