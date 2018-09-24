Copley will be the road starter versus the Blues on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Coach Todd Reirden also said that Copley will play the full game, which could be a sign that he is in line to be the backup to Braden Holtby. Philipp Grubauer is gone, so somebody needs to step into the role. It will end up being Copley or Vitek Vanecek.