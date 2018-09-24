Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Between the pipes Tuesday
Copley will be the road starter versus the Blues on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Coach Todd Reirden also said that Copley will play the full game, which could be a sign that he is in line to be the backup to Braden Holtby. Philipp Grubauer is gone, so somebody needs to step into the role. It will end up being Copley or Vitek Vanecek.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Roughed up by Canadiens•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start in net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Allows one goal in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start Sunday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Could start 2018-19 in majors•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Added to NHL roster•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...