Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bricks up twine tent
Copley made 35 saves in a 4-0 win over the Senators on Saturday night.
The undrafted Alaskan bricked up the twine tent all night long. Copley doesn't get much action, but he's worth the start when he does. His record is now 8-2-1.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Scheduled to start Saturday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets win with help from Ovie•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Opposing Sabres in D.C.•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Picks up sixth victory•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: In net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Carried to win by offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...