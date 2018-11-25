Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Carried to win by offense
Copley stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
The Caps' backup netminder continues to get more than enough offensive support, and Copley now boasts a 5-2-1 record despite a sub-par .899 save percentage on the season. He's no threat to Braden Holtby's starting job, but Copley does have some value in DFS and season-long formats that allow you to maximize goalie starts, as he has a better-than-average chance at a win any time he's in the crease.
