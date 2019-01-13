Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Comes up short in overtime
Copley turned aside 11 of 12 shots faced during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss at home to the Blue Jackets.
Copley was called upon after Braden Holtby (eye) exited in the second period and kept the Caps in it long enough to secure a point with the overtime loss. The 26-year-old has been one of the league's better backups -- carrying a 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage in 15 games heading into Saturday's action -- but could be in line for a significant boost to his workload if Holtby is out for an extended period of time. Fantasy owners should monitor the situation closely. However, given that the Capitals have back-to-back games starting Monday against the Blues, adding the North Pole, Alaska native sooner rather than later might be justified.
