Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Could start 2018-19 in majors
Copley could be in line for a full-time NHL role with the Capitals in 2018-19, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reagan's speculation stems from the emerging consensus that the Capitals will move current backup Phillip Grubauer at some point this offseason to clear salary cap room following Braden Holtby's commanding performance in the crease during Washington's Stanley Cup run this Spring. Copley certainly has enough experience to fill a vacancy for the backup goaltender spot behind Holtby, but he had a sub-par 2017-18 with AHL Hershey and there is the outside possibility that top prospect Ilya Samsonov could play well-enough during the preseason to make the Capitals roster ahead of Copley (Although, given the Capitals' preference to take their time with Samsonov's development, this seems unlikely). With so many moving parts, it's difficult to say what 2018-19 has in store for the 26-year-old netminder so prospective fantasy owners should monitor the situation as the offseason unfolds.
