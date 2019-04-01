Copley will patrol the crease versus the Panthers on the road Monday.

The Capitals can secure a Metropolitan Division title Monday. If they do, it could open the door for Copley to get the nod for one of the last two games of the year as well. In 25 appearances this year, the Alaska native has gone 16-5-3 with one shutout and a 2.88 GAA. Once the playoffs start, Copley will be a permanent fixture on the Caps bench, though he has proven capable of taking the reins should starter Braden Holtby suffer an injury.