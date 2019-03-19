Copley will start in goal Tuesday against host New Jersey, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Devils have been decimated by injuries up front and plan to send a rookie -- albeit a talented one -- in MacKenzie Blackwood between the pipes as Copley's adversary. Copley is an intriguing streaming option in daily formats due in large part to the immense win potential. He's gone 15-5-3 with a 2.97 GAA and .904 save percentage through 24 games this season.