Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Divisional clash on tap
Copley will start in goal Tuesday against host New Jersey, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Devils have been decimated by injuries up front and plan to send a rookie -- albeit a talented one -- in MacKenzie Blackwood between the pipes as Copley's adversary. Copley is an intriguing streaming option in daily formats due in large part to the immense win potential. He's gone 15-5-3 with a 2.97 GAA and .904 save percentage through 24 games this season.
