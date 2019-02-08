Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Does enough to earn win
Copley stopped 34 of 37 shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado.
Copley needed this after Nashville and Chicago lit him up in his previous two appearances. This time, he did enough against the Avalanche's fearsome top line to give his team a chance to win, and the Capitals delivered for him. However, given how he's looked before Thursday, one game isn't enough to recommend him in any format besides a daily league when you need someone cheap in goal.
