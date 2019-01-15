Copley turned aside 33 of 37 shots in Monday's loss to the Blues.

The Capitals carried a one-goal lead into the second period, but the Blues caught fire after that and scored three goals within the first eight minutes of the second frame. This is just the third time in 17 appearances that Copley allowed four or more goals, and he still has a promising .914 save percentage on the season.

