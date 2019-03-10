Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Facing off against Jets
Copley will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Despite Braden Holtby riding a five-game winning streak, Copley will make his first start in two weeks. Copley has won four straight outings, but he was just scraping by with an ugly .891 save percentage and 3.38 GAA in that span. He'll have an intense test in this matchup, as the Jets rank fifth in the league at 3.43 goals per game.
