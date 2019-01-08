Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Facing Philadelphia
Copley will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Flyers, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Copley was sharp in his last start Friday against the Stars, turning aside 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 10th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost seven consecutive games.
