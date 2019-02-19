Copley stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over the Kings on Monday.

Goals by forwards Alex Iafallo and Ilya Kovalchuk made things interesting for Copley in the third period, but he held on to earn his third straight win. Copley improved to 13-5-3 with a 2.97 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 22 appearances. Copley has been a solid backup this season, but expect Braden Holtby to face the Maple Leafs on Thursday.