Copley made 27 saves in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Flames on Saturday.

It was his first NHL win. Copley has played 145 AHL games and five NHL games since 2014-15. The native of North Pole, Alaska made several point-blank saves late in the third and then stymied three of four players in the shootout. Copley's playing time behind Brayden Holtby will be limited, but on the solid Caps, he'll be a decent spot starter when he does take the blue paint.