Copley made 21 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

Copley has a strong record -- he's 16-7-3 in 24 starts. But his 2.94 GAA and .904 save percentage aren't encouraging. Copley's record is influenced by team play, but the Caps couldn't muster much on Saturday.

