Copley will be between the pipes for Monday's road clash with Montreal, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Copley will be making his fourth consecutive appearance in net while filling in for Braden Holtby (upper body) -- who will serve as the backup. With Holtby's return on the horizon, the 26-year-old Copley will return to his spot on the bench; however, his 4-2-1 record with a .908 save percentage prior to Monday's tilt could earn him some additional starts down the road.