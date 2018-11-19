Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets starting nod Monday
Copley will be between the pipes for Monday's road clash with Montreal, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Copley will be making his fourth consecutive appearance in net while filling in for Braden Holtby (upper body) -- who will serve as the backup. With Holtby's return on the horizon, the 26-year-old Copley will return to his spot on the bench; however, his 4-2-1 record with a .908 save percentage prior to Monday's tilt could earn him some additional starts down the road.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Picks up fourth victory•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Minding the cage Friday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Makes 21 saves in loss to Jets•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start second half of back-to-back•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Solid in victory•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Taking first game of back-to-back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...