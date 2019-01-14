Copley will be between the pipes on the road versus St. Louis on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Copley was expected to get the nod to give Braden Holtby (eye) an extra day to recover as the Caps enter a back-to-back against the Blues and Predators on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. In limited action this season, the 26-year-old Copley is 10-2-3 with one shutout and a .916 save percentage.