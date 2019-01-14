Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets starting nod Monday
Copley will be between the pipes on the road versus St. Louis on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Copley was expected to get the nod to give Braden Holtby (eye) an extra day to recover as the Caps enter a back-to-back against the Blues and Predators on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. In limited action this season, the 26-year-old Copley is 10-2-3 with one shutout and a .916 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Comes up short in overtime•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Stands tall against Flyers•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Facing Philadelphia•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Takes tough loss against Stars•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Tending the twine Friday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Posts sixth consecutive win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...