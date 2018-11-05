Copley will be between the pipes at home versus the Oilers on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Considering starter Braden Holtby sat out just two games to start the season and the club has divisional matchups with Pittsburgh and Columbus on the horizon, it shouldn't come as a shock to see Copley get a chance in the crease. In three appearances this season (once in relief), the youngster posted a 1-1-1 record with a 3.55 GAA and .882 save percentage.