Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets starting nod Monday
Copley will be between the pipes at home versus the Oilers on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Considering starter Braden Holtby sat out just two games to start the season and the club has divisional matchups with Pittsburgh and Columbus on the horizon, it shouldn't come as a shock to see Copley get a chance in the crease. In three appearances this season (once in relief), the youngster posted a 1-1-1 record with a 3.55 GAA and .882 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets first NHL win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Set for second start of young season•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shines during relief•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shelled for six in Thursday loss•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: In goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bounces back spectacularly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...