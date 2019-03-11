Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Grounds Jets for fifth straight win
Copley stopped 33 of 34 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
The Caps' backup netminder has now won five straight starts, a stretch that dates back to Feb. 7, but his 2.92 GAA and .908 save percentage over that streak indicate it owes as much to the Washington offense as it does Copley's own performances. With Braden Holtby playing well at the moment, Copley's opportunities should remain limited.
