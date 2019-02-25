Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Hangs on for OT win
Copley stopped 26 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
The 27-year-old backstop extended his winning streak to four games with a lot of help from his teammates after Copley gave up the tying goal with only 31 seconds left on the clock in the third period. His 3.06 GAA and .901 save percentage are nothing special, but the Caps seem to be giving him plenty of goal support, making Copley a DFS target whenever Braden Holtby needs a breather,
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Fends off Kings for win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Tending twine in Los Angeles•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bailed out by offense in win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Slated to start Monday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Does enough to earn win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...