Copley stopped 26 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old backstop extended his winning streak to four games with a lot of help from his teammates after Copley gave up the tying goal with only 31 seconds left on the clock in the third period. His 3.06 GAA and .901 save percentage are nothing special, but the Caps seem to be giving him plenty of goal support, making Copley a DFS target whenever Braden Holtby needs a breather,