Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Headed back to AHL
Coach Barry Trotz relayed after Wednesday's game that Copley is being sent back to AHL Hershey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Copley's removal from the active roster likely signifies that Philipp Grubauer's (undisclosed) issue should be behind him ahead of Friday's matchup with the Hurricanes. Copley essentially served as an insurance option in goal, first behind Grubauer and now behind Braden Holtby. He will now return to an organizational depth role for the franchise. After an impressive 2016-17 season with Hershey, the 26-year-old netminder has struggled to the tune of a 2.86 GAA and a .898 save percentage with the Bears this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Being recalled to big leagues•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shuffles back to minors•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Moves up to highest rank•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Ready for training camp•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Inks two-year extension•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Suffers groin injury in AHL playoffs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...