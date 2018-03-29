Coach Barry Trotz relayed after Wednesday's game that Copley is being sent back to AHL Hershey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Copley's removal from the active roster likely signifies that Philipp Grubauer's (undisclosed) issue should be behind him ahead of Friday's matchup with the Hurricanes. Copley essentially served as an insurance option in goal, first behind Grubauer and now behind Braden Holtby. He will now return to an organizational depth role for the franchise. After an impressive 2016-17 season with Hershey, the 26-year-old netminder has struggled to the tune of a 2.86 GAA and a .898 save percentage with the Bears this season.