Copley surrendered six goals on 27 shots during Tuesday's 7-2 blowout road loss to the Predators.

Copley was a surprise starter having started the night before in a loss to the Blues, but the Capitals put him in a difficult spot in order to give Braden Holtby extra rest following an injury scare stemming from a Jan. 12 loss to the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old will fall to a 10-4-3 record in 18 starts in his first full season with the Capitals.