Capitals' Pheonix Copley: In blue paint for regular-season finale
Copley will command the crease in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
A particularly important nugget from Gulitti -- as relayed by head coach Todd Reirden -- is that Copley is going to play the full game. That's not always an apparent distinction for starting netminders at this time of year, and fantasy owners should consider exploiting the advantage in daily formats. Copley is 16-6-3 with a 2.94 GAA and .904 save percentage through 26 games; he'd previously only appeared in two contests over a pair of seasons with the Blues. The Capitals have already clinched the Metropolitan Division, but the Isles are only three points back.
