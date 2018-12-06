Copley will guard the goal Thursday against the Coyotes in Phoenix, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Copley has taken advantage of his opportunities in net this season, posting a 5-2-1 record through nine appearances in goal. However, his best work has come on home ice so far. In seven road showings, Copley sports just a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage. He will take the crease Thursday looking to improve on those numbers against a Coyotes squad tallying just 2.58 goals per game.