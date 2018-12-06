Capitals' Pheonix Copley: In net Thursday
Copley will guard the goal Thursday against the Coyotes in Phoenix, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Copley has taken advantage of his opportunities in net this season, posting a 5-2-1 record through nine appearances in goal. However, his best work has come on home ice so far. In seven road showings, Copley sports just a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage. He will take the crease Thursday looking to improve on those numbers against a Coyotes squad tallying just 2.58 goals per game.
