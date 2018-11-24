Capitals' Pheonix Copley: In road cage versus Rangers
Copley will start in goal Saturday, as he prepares for a matinee against the Rangers in New York, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
The Capitals went with Braden Holtby in Friday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings, so Copley gets the road assignment against a Rangers team that is 9-3-0 at Madison Square Garden. The rookie netminder from North Pole, Alaska has never faced a New York team, with his road record standing at 3-3-0 to go along with a 3.67 GAA and .875 save percentage over eight games.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bailed out by Holtby•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Picks up fourth victory•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Minding the cage Friday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Makes 21 saves in loss to Jets•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start second half of back-to-back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...