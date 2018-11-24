Copley will start in goal Saturday, as he prepares for a matinee against the Rangers in New York, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

The Capitals went with Braden Holtby in Friday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings, so Copley gets the road assignment against a Rangers team that is 9-3-0 at Madison Square Garden. The rookie netminder from North Pole, Alaska has never faced a New York team, with his road record standing at 3-3-0 to go along with a 3.67 GAA and .875 save percentage over eight games.