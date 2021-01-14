Copley has been assigned to Washington's taxi squad.
Copley is likely headed to AHL Hershey once that league resumes operations, but will remain on the taxi squad in the short term. The 28-year-old recorded a 2.90 GAA and .905 save percentage behind a 16-7-3 record in 27 starts with the Capitals during the 2018-19 season.
