Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Makes 21 saves in loss to Jets
Copley stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.
Pressed into action for the second straight night after Braden Holtby (upper body) was a late scratch, Copley kept the Capitals in the game before the Jets finally broke through with the game-winner almost 13 minutes into the third period. The 26-year-old has already seen action in a career-high six games this season, but he could be looking at a much heavier workload if Holtby's injury proves to be more than minor.
