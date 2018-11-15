Copley stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Pressed into action for the second straight night after Braden Holtby (upper body) was a late scratch, Copley kept the Capitals in the game before the Jets finally broke through with the game-winner almost 13 minutes into the third period. The 26-year-old has already seen action in a career-high six games this season, but he could be looking at a much heavier workload if Holtby's injury proves to be more than minor.